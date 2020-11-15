MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $84,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 236,144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89,735 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,301.66. 446,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,382. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,229.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,036.47. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8,134.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,490.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. 140166 raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.53.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

