Metronome One Day Volume Hits $792,154.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $792,154.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00173791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00970749 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00220715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00096723 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00375934 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,517,765 coins and its circulating supply is 11,088,666 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

