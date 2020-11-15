MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $7.50.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
