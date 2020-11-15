MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Dividend History for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit