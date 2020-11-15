MIB Coin Reaches Market Cap of $348,058.84 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $348,058.84 and $6,877.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000244 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 388,918,340 coins and its circulating supply is 111,616,412 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

