Michael J. Potts Sells 9,000 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,920.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $244.50 million, a PE ratio of 199.05 and a beta of 2.36. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $214,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

