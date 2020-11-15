Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $664.21

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $664.21 and traded as high as $698.00. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) shares last traded at $688.94, with a volume of 72,635 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $328.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 664.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 637.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 3.12 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.48%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

