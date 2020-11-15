Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.44

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and traded as low as $28.83. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 304 shares traded.

The company has a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

