Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.50.

MODN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

NYSE MODN opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.08. Model N has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $78,368.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $166,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,301 shares of company stock worth $786,856. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $42,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 44.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

