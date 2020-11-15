Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.08. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $419,771.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,873,168.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $78,368.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,301 shares of company stock valued at $786,856. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,498,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,196,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 1,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,824 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,878,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

