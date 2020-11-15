Monkey Project Hits Market Cap of $85,365.65 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $85,365.65 and approximately $29.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 252% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,470,372 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

