Morgan Stanley Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $190.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.91.

NYSE AAP opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

