Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.