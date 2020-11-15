Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $730.47

Nov 15th, 2020

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $730.47 and traded as high as $782.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) shares last traded at $766.00, with a volume of 3,876 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a market cap of $369.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 730.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 645.41.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.9999672 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Preece sold 232,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.17), for a total value of £1,629,285.84 ($2,128,672.38). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599.75 ($2,090.08). Insiders purchased a total of 867 shares of company stock worth $613,950 over the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

