MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of MSG Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $600.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $395,541.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058. Corporate insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 139,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 54.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 56,443 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 24.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

