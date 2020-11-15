M&T Bank Corp Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $694,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $385.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.24 and a 200-day moving average of $336.68. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $396.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

