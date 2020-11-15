M&T Bank Corp Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after purchasing an additional 282,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,250,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Stryker stock opened at $231.94 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $241.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

