M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Shares of ECL opened at $208.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.65. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

