MTBC, Inc. (MTBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
MTBC stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38. MTBC has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.99.
About MTBC
