Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Analyst Recommendations for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit