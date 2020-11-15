Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

