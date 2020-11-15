Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €245.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.