Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L) (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $744.96

Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L) (LON:MUT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $744.96 and traded as high as $830.00. Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L) shares last traded at $826.00, with a volume of 111,494 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 744.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 755.53. The company has a market cap of $483.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L)’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

