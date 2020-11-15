Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Issues Earnings Results

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MYOV stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
