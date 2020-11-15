Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Issues Earnings Results

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MYOV stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $535,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,928.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $496,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,646.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.