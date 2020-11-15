Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $3.68 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

