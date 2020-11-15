Nasdacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $351,149.03 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $351,149.03 and $336,842.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,051,921 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

