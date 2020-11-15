National Bank Financial Boosts Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$32.50

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.98.

TOU opened at C$17.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.92. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,656,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,440,025.34. Also, Director John William Elick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,090 shares in the company, valued at C$310,696.20. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,722 over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

