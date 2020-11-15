National Bank Financial Boosts Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$32.50

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.98.
TOU opened at C$17.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.92. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.59.
About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
