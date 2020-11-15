National Bank Financial Cuts TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$10.00

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB raised their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Get TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) alerts:

TSE TA opened at C$8.40 on Wednesday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$11.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s payout ratio is -45.03%.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.