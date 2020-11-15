National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

NTIOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.