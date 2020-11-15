Natural Health Trends Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Natural Health Trends has decreased its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NHTC opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

