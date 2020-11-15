Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.

Navigator stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.73 million, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.32. Navigator has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Navigator alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVGS. ValuEngine lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.