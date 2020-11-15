NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $264.09 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00005262 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $264.09 million and $18.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 312,613,107 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

