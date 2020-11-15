Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.60

Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $5.83. Nephros shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 28,172 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.40% of Nephros worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

