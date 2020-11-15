Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nevro from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Nevro to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.08.

Shares of NVRO opened at $166.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $175.71.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 18,900 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,665,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $104,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,049 shares of company stock worth $7,489,543 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 273,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 148,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

