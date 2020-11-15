New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.90. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 3,527 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.