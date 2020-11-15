Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.77.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

