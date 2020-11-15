NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.63-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.645-1.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.63-5.73 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $236.44 on Friday. NICE has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $255.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
