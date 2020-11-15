NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.63-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.645-1.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.63-5.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $236.44 on Friday. NICE has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $255.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.82.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

