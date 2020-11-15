NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,672,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 776,276 shares of company stock valued at $96,901,137. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,463. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

