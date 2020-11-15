NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $115,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,276 shares of company stock valued at $96,901,137. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.