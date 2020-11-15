NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.26.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,276 shares of company stock valued at $96,901,137 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.