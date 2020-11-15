NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.58. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 102,971 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit