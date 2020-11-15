Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 2.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 840.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 351,586 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

NSC traded up $8.60 on Friday, hitting $239.26. 1,950,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.93 and its 200 day moving average is $195.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $243.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

