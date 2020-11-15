Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NAK. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.23.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

