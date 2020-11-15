Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $311.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

