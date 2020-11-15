Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares in the company, valued at $205,623.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

