Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $66-73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.30 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.56 EPS.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.