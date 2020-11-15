Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BKOR stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

