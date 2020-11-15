OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) vs. Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Critical Comparison

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 9.13% 6.54% 0.65% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.69% 7.12% 0.97%

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OFG Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.87%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 1.87 $53.84 million $1.62 10.26 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 2.48 $21.14 million $1.40 11.26

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services. It also provides securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and pension administration, trust, and other financial services. In addition, the company involves in insurance agency business; administration of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers investment brokerage, investment banking, and money and interest rate risk management, as well as derivatives and borrowings activities. The company operates through a network of 55 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in November 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.