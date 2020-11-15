On.Live Hits Market Cap of $388,978.85 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last week, On.Live has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. On.Live has a total market cap of $388,978.85 and approximately $1,593.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00422676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.03280220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00027966 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.