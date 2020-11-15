OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) Announces Earnings Results

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OSW opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.74 million and a P/E ratio of 17.78. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $17.25.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneSpaWorld has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services onboard cruse ships. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.