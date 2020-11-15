Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $82.64 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00077759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.67 or 0.03260406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.