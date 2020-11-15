O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,060. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.65.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $461.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.